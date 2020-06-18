Local Main 

South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta to get rains: Met

Oman Observer

The latest analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated that clouds are expected to approach the coast of the Sultanate in the next 48 hours with chances of separate rain over coastal areas of Wusta and South Sharqiyah governorates.

The same clouds are predicted to move north to the northeast, Oman Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, Fahud Station recorded 48.6 ° C  on Wednesday while Dhalkout recorded 21.4 ° C  reported the lowest temperature.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6848 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Work on integrated Barka residential project to start soon

Oman Observer Comments Off on Work on integrated Barka residential project to start soon

336 child abuse cases in third quarter

Oman Observer Comments Off on 336 child abuse cases in third quarter

Technical panel for standards sector meets

Oman Observer Comments Off on Technical panel for standards sector meets