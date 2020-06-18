South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta to get rains: Met

The latest analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated that clouds are expected to approach the coast of the Sultanate in the next 48 hours with chances of separate rain over coastal areas of Wusta and South Sharqiyah governorates.

The same clouds are predicted to move north to the northeast, Oman Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, Fahud Station recorded 48.6 ° C on Wednesday while Dhalkout recorded 21.4 ° C reported the lowest temperature.