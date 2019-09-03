South Koreans using spy gadgets to fight workplace bullying

SEOUL: South Korean workers fed up with bullying are being increasingly emboldened by a new tougher labour law to secretly record alleged abuse or harassment by their bosses, boosting sales of high-tech audio and video devices.

Gadgets disguised as leather belts, eyeglasses, pens and USB sticks are all proving popular with employees in a country where abusive behaviour by people in power is so pervasive that there is a word for it — “gabjil”.

Several incidents have made international headlines, most notoriously the 2014 Korean Air “nut rage” case in which the airline’s vice-president Heather Cho assaulted a crew member over the way she was served macadamia nuts in first class.

Jang Sung-Churl, chief executive of electronics firm Auto Jungbo Co Ltd, said that covert recording devices “have been selling like hotcakes” since the government flagged changes to the labour laws late last year.

Under the new legislation, which came into force on July 16, company owners who “unfairly demote or dismiss” workers who allege harassment can be imprisoned for three years or fined up to $24,700.

Reuters spoke directly with a handful of employees using James Bond-like secret devices and observed around 100 others talking about their use in an online chat room created by lawyers, called Gabjil 119, to give free advice on bullying cases.

Auto Jungbo Co’s sales of voice recorders so far this year have doubled to 80 devices per day, Jang said as he forecast sales to also double this calendar year to 1.4 billion won.

Jang, whose company is one of around 20 across the country selling the devices directly and supplying other retailers, said other popular devices included electronic car keys and cigarette lighters.

“You can make any shapes, honestly,” he said as he showed Reuters his range of devices. “This glasses frame is a camcorder; it’s useful in places you cannot carry some of these devices. The pen is the most popular though.” A 34-year-old aircraft engineer using the Gabjil 119 site shared an audio recording of a man he said was his boss using expletives to berate him for taking leave to care for a sick family member.

The engineer made the recording on his phone but the confrontation convinced him he needed something more discreet so he snapped up a USB voice recorder “to carry it with me at all times.” — Reuters

