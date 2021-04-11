South Korean battery companies agree to settle US trade dispute

WASHINGTON: South Korean battery makers LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co have agreed to settle a trade secrets dispute that has threatened a key Georgia plant and the electric vehicle plans of Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, three sources said.

The Biden Administration through the US Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) faces a Sunday night deadline on whether to take the rare step of reversing a US International Trade Commission decision.

The ITC in February sided with LG Chem after the company accused SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology and issued a 10-year-import ban, but it allowed SK to import components for batteries for Ford’s EV F-150 program for four years, and Volkswagen’s North American EVs for two years.

SK vowed to walk away from its $2.6 billion Georgia battery plant under construction if the ITC decision was not overturned.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday that if the ITC decision were left in place, it could “reduce US battery capacity and delay the transition to electric vehicles.”

The administration has been pushing the two companies in recent days to try to reach a settlement, as have VW and Ford, the sources said. — Reuters