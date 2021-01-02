Asia World 

SOUTH Korea extends pandemic curbs around Seoul

With the coronavirus pandemic resurging in and around South Korea’s capital, authorities on Saturday decided to maintain current restrictions on public life until January 17, the Yonhap news agency reported. Restrictions will remain at their second-highest level, 2.5, in the Seoul area, as well as Incheon and Gyeonggi provinces. All daily routines, except vital social and economic activities, are restricted and gatherings of 50 or more people are banned, while businesses such as gyms, concert and dance venues will have to close. Restaurants can serve guests only until 9 pm, at which point cinemas and large stores must close. — dpa

