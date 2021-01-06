Region World 

South Korea delegation heads to Iran

Oman Observer

A South Korean delegation is heading to Iran on Wednesday to seek the release of a chemicals tanker and its 20-member crew seized in Gulf waters by Iranian forces, Yonhap news agency reported. Iran denied on Tuesday it was using the ship and its crew as hostages, a day after it seized the tanker near the Strait of Hormuz while pressing a demand for Seoul to release $7 billion in funds frozen under US sanctions. The seizure of the MT Hankuk Chemi has been seen as an attempt by Tehran to assert its demands, just two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in the United States. Iran wants Biden to lift sanctions that were imposed by outgoing President Donald Trump. Seoul’s foreign ministry had called in the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday to call for early release of the tanker and its crew of 20. Iran had said the ship was held over environmental violations. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Turkish president urges resettlement of million refugees in ‘peace zone’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkish president urges resettlement of million refugees in ‘peace zone’

Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister faces graft charges

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister faces graft charges

Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplores ‘crisis’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplores ‘crisis’