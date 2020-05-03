Heavy rains alert for South Batinah, Al Dhakiliyah in coming hours

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has predicted heavy rains for Dhakiliyah and South al Batinah from 2 pm until 8 pm today.

“It is possible that heavy rains will be concentrated in these governorates will be accompanied by active downwind and hailstorm, which will lead to the flowing of wadis and low horizontal visibility.

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has urged people to exercise caution.

Earlier, an aerial picture released by Oman Meteorology showed the flow and intensification of clouds over the two governorates of Musandam and Dhofar.

It also said there will be a possibility of rains in the governorates of Buraimi, Dhahirah, Ad Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, Muscat, and North and South East with separate rain, with thundershowers later.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre a trough of low pressure ( Al-Brakat Trough) will affect the Sultanate between May 2 and May 4.

The weather event will be associated with moderate to Fresh southeasterly wind over governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar which will cause rising of dust.