South Al Sharqiyah citizens enthusiastic about Shura polls

Muscat, August 21 – The people of South Al Sharqiyah are getting ready to select their Shura representatives representing in the 9 Majlis Ash’shura elections. The final list includes 46 candidates with 16 from the Wilayat of Sur, 6 in Al Kamil W’al Wafi, 10 from Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, 7 in Masira, and 25 from Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. In a programme named “Shura is your voice” aired by Oman Radio, Wali of Masirah Island said the Governorate’s preparations for the shura electoral campaign are in full swing. He pointed out that the regulatory campaign conducted by the Ministry of Interior has resulted in fruitful outcomes. An Omani voter realises the importance of his voice when voting for the candidate.

“We are liberally practicing our electoral right gained as citizens”, he added. He affirmed that the competency and efficiency is the key criterion to determine the best. The Wali hailed the efforts exerted by the Elections Main Committee to for the smooth conduct of the elections. He said that the assigned polling halls are equipped with advanced electoral technologies and are ready to receive voters who will cast their ballots in elections. With an application called “your voice”, the voter can easily cast his ballot.

Dr Salim bin Salman al Shukaili, Shura Council Legal Adviser, said that these elections have attracted a large turnout of both male and female voters, pointing out that the shura practice becomes a successful process in the Sultanate. He expressed his pleasure and jubilation regarding the good response he noticed during this term. The Omani Women Association in Sur held a number of awareness symposiums and panel sessions to enlighten women about the significance of voting. The Omani girls have gained wide knowledge about their shura participation and decision making.