Soon share files wirelessly on Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi phones

Chinese smartphone makers Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi last week partnered to expand the peer-to-peer transmission alliance in the global market, while also welcoming more Android smartphone brands to join the movement. “This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing. This is a significant first step for Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users,” Andy Wu, Vice-President of Oppo and President of Software Engineering Business Division, said in a statement.

The alliance will allow users to transmit files, pictures and videos without the need for an Internet connection and these smartphone makers teamed up to form the peer-to-peer transmission alliance under the protocol for high-speed Wi-Fi Direct transfer across mobile devices.

The file transfer system designed is almost same as Apple’s Airdrop feature.

According to the company, the file transfer function scans devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that boasts a broader range as well as lower power consumption, and it transmits files using Wi-Fi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology, which is faster than Bluetooth but will not compromise users’ Wi-Fi connectivity. This also delivers an average transfer speed of 20MB/s. Additionally, US based search engine giant Google is also working on something similar called Fast Share, which will also be using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to make quick transfers.

