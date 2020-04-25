Local Main 

Some vinyl gloves withdrawn from market

Muscat: The Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs & Drug Control (DGPADC) has withdrawn a batch of examination gloves made of vinyl material and manufactured by the Chinese Lotus company.

“The product has a number of impurity leading to the unusability, which may adversely affect the user.  DGPADC calls upon to immediately stop using this product and report any adverse effects suspected to be associated with the use of the product,” a statement from the company said.

