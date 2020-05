Muscat: Some roads in the Dhofar Governorate has been affected due to the during the tropical low air pressure system.

Salalah-Taqah road is closed near Al-Mamoura Tunnel due to accumulated flood water within the tunnel.

There are reports of soil accumulation and falling rocks on Hasik-al-Shuwaymya road.

The upward direction of Salalah-Thamreet road in Aqabat al Yasmeen (escarpment) has been stopped for traffic due to flooding and soil accumulation.