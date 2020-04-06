Some Indian schools in Oman start virtual classes

Muscat: A couple of Indian schools in Oman (CBSE boards) have started the new academic year 2020-21 with virtual classrooms or online classes.

While most schools already have started online classes for students of classes 10 and 12, some schools are in the process of training their teachers for a virtual classroom.

The Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) and Indian School Ghubra commenced virtual classes on Monday, April 6.

As per the guidelines issued by the schools, students should ensure that they have an Internet facility and facilities such as Google Classroom for updated daily/weekly schedules.

Some parents and teachers told Observer that the Zoom for cloud meetings is the popular app recommended by most Indian schools.

Even in India, several schools belonging to the CBSE boards have started the new academic year virtually.

Indian school Salalah (ISS) started online learning for all students from April 6 using the app Zoment.

Prof Syed Ahsan Jamil, president, School Management Committee, said, “ISS administration and all its teachers are committed to delivering virtual learning to students. Our faculty and staff understand the challenge but are determined to convert this challenge into an opportunity to teach and learn online.”

ISS Principal Deepak Patankar said virtual learning will be practical-based using videos, PPTs, online books, exercises, activities, and assignments. “The school is also gearing up for online formative assessments for its students in the middle and secondary sections. The VLE platform of the BOD will also be very helpful for the senior section as it has rich resources specifically catering for them. The SMC urged the parent’s community to support this initiative to make it a success.”