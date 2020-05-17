Some cleaning firms allowed to hire expats

Muscat: The government has decided to allow some companies to recruit expatriates for cleaning work.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issued a Ministerial Decision 115/1 regulating the recruitment of expatriate in private sector companies involved for cleaning works.

Article 1 of the decision stipulated that license to recruit non-Omani manpower in private sector establishments engaged in cleaning works shall be under certain guidelines.

The employer must be fully dedicated to the administration of the company and insured with the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) and must have a valid Riyada card.

The applicant company must submit a copy of the municipal license and the lease agreement; a copy of the agreement to implement construction work provided that it includes the duration, work to be executed, and the value and that the agreement is translated into Arabic from an accredited translation office in the Sultanate if it is written in another language and; a copy of the project implementation order if the agreement is related to the implementation of a government project.

The employer must abide by the stipulated Omanization rates.

The absence of labor violations in the facility or expired work permits and the employer has paid all his fees.

Article 2 stipulated the cancellation of anything that violates this decision or contradicts its provisions.

The third article also stipulates that the decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced from the date of its issuance.

Earlier, the government had allowed the small and medium scale companies to recruit expatriate workforce.