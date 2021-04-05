Some changes to telecom tariffs from April 16: Ooredoo

Muscat: With the introduction of Value of Tax (VAT) from April 16, 2021, there will be some changes to our service tariffs, the telecom operator Ooredoo said on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Tax Authority has called on all suppliers not to raise commodity prices under the pretext of implementation of VAT before its scheduled date of April 16.

Tax Authority said it will not hesitate to take the necessary legal measures against such violations and urged consumers to promptly report any irregularities.