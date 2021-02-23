Some arrivals exempted from institutional isolation

Muscat: Based on the decisions made by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, and with reference to the circulars issued on February 11 and 15, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said some passengers are exempted from presenting pre-confirmed hotel reservations before they are checked in at the airport of departure:

1. Diplomats working at foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the Sultanate, their families, and diplomats visiting the Sultanate.

2. Arrivals from age of 18 and less if traveling alone, and arrivals at the age of 60 and above.

3. Aircrew, subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

4. Sick passengers whose health conditions require special attention as per the attached health form. The exception includes two companions – a female under 18 years old patients and only one companion with male patients above 18.

5. Holders of permits for private institutional isolation centers that are pre-approved by the Relief & Shelter Sector.

6. For sea crews moored in the territorial waters of the Sultanate, airlines are obliged to ensure that there is a hotel reservation covering the duration of their stay in Oman based on the letter of the shipping agent.

“All other requirements as stipulated in previous circulars remain valid,” CAA said.