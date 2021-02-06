Region World 

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections

Emergency talks between Somalia’s divided political leaders have ended without agreement on how to proceed with elections, a government minister has announced just days before the president’s mandate expires. Somalia is likely to miss a February 8 deadline to choose a new president after days of negotiations between the central government and federal states collapsed on Friday without resolution over the disputed electoral process. The impasse threatens a constitutional crisis in the fragile Horn of Africa nation that is already confronting a violent Islamist insurgency, a locust invasion and serious food shortages. — AFP

