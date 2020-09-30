Football Sports 

Solskjaer calls for clarity on handball rule

Oman Observer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says managers need more clarity on the Premier League’s handball rule following a series of controversial decisions in the opening weeks of the season.  Tottenham Hotspur were denied a victory on Sunday after Newcastle United were awarded a penalty in stoppage time for handball by Eric Dier, who was facing in the opposite direction to the ball when he jumped. Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was also on the receiving end of a harsh penalty decision during their 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in their season-opener. “I think football has changed,” Solskjaer said.

