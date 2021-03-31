Local 

Solar-powered mosque in Wilayat of Al Seeb

MUSCAT: Amana Waqf Funds Management Company has finalised the first of its investment projects, which is the conversion of buildings of mosques into green, environment-friendly units operated by solar power.
Amana recently converted Hassan bin Thabit Mosque in the Wilayat of Al Seeb, Muscat Governorate, into a fully day-time solar-powered mosque.
The mosque, which occupies an area of 130 square metres, uses 10-kilowatt solar panels installed in cooperation with a firm classed under the category of small and medium enterprises. The project cuts down power consumption in prayer areas by 40% and generates a power surplus of 2%.
Yousef al Harthy, CEO of Amana, told ONA that this initiative fits with Oman Vision 2040 in establishing an environment whose elements are sustainable. The overall aim is to tap power alternatives to enhance social welfare, diminish spending on conventional power solutions and realise Amana’s objectives to create a new concept for the management of Waqf establishments in accordance with the most modern methods.
