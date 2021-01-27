Solar EPC contractor commissions second project in Oman

Growing portfolio: Last year, SWSL commissioned the 125 MWp Amin Solar Project – the first solar PV project in the Sultanate

Indian headquartered global solar EPC contractor Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) announced on Wednesday that it has successfully commissioned its second project in Oman — a 25 MW solar project at Sohar Freezone developed by Sohar Solar Qabas, a subsidiary of Oman Shell.

The 25 megawatt (MW) capacity solar plant is located on a 50-hectare site within Sohar Freezone and consists of over 88,000 solar modules.

The renewable electricity output from Qabas is supplied to a large ferrochrome production facility, displacing the equivalent gas-fired power generation taken from the grid and avoiding more than 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

SWSL, which was awarded the contract, said it commissioned the project on time with more than 300,000 safe manhours during the pandemic by following all the necessary safety protocols and measures set by the local authorities.

Bikesh Ogra — Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited said, “Oman is experiencing a rapid rise in domestic energy demand as more urbanised populations are consuming greater amounts of power.

The country wants to expand its electricity generation capacities through renewable independent power projects and aims to derive 30 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It gives us immense pride to commission our second project in Oman during such difficult times. We feel honoured to have the opportunity to support Shell and contribute to Oman’s journey of a clean and sustainable future.”

Last year, SWSL became the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Oman. The Amin Solar Project, with an installed capacity of 125 MWp, is Oman’s first renewables-based Independent Power Project (IPP).

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.6 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi — the world’s largest single-site solar plant.

The Company also manages a portfolio of 8 GWp of O&M projects globally.

SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.