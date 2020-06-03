Local Main 

Solar eclipse on June 21, Lunar eclipse on June 5

Muscat: The Sultanate’s sky will witness an annular eclipse on Sunday, June 21,  an event that could be seen only after 83 years in Oman.

According to the Omani Astronomical Society, ” The sky of the Sultanate will also witness on June 5, the penumbral lunar eclipse of the moon between 9:46 pm and 1.04 am (June 6), with the peak to be around at 11:24 am of Friday.”

Earth will witness an annular solar eclipse Jun 21. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. When this happens, the moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching the earth. The shadow of the moon is then cast on the earth.

 

 

