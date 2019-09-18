Sohar varsity hosts annual staff week

Sohar University held its Annual Staff Week last week at its premises in the presence of Jamal bin Saeed al Ajaili, Chairman of the University Board of Governors and University Chancellor, with a great attendance of its admin and academic staff as well as management members. Prof Barry Winn, University Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the staff and congratulated them on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 2019/2020. He indicated to the most important developments, achievements and statistics of the University during the last period. He also appreciated and thanked the staff who have completed 20 years and 10 years serving the University with a full dedication and commitment.

After that, the Chairman of the Board of Governors honoured the staff who received the VC Outstanding Achievement Award for the academic year 2018/2019. They are Asia al Kashri, Fawzia al Farsi, Saju Abraham and Zaher al Hosani. Jamal also honoured Mohamed al Ajaili, Ali al Khaiet, Ali al Jarwani and Ahmed al Mamari who completed 20 years of service. The chancellor honoured 45 staff from different departments who completed 10 years of service.

Related