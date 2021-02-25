Sohar sink Nizwa to boost semi hopes

Sohar drubbed Nizwa 10-0 to brighten their semifinal chances in the His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship on Thursday.

With their second win from three matches, Sohar are temporarily on top of the Group A table with six points.

The semifinalists from the group will be decided after the crucial match between Ahli Sidab and Majees later in the night.

Ahli Sidab have six points from two matches, while Majees have three from two matches. Nizwa have lost all their matches.

At the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Sohar rained in goals into Nizwa net by scoring in all the quarters.

Ahmed Ali was the top-scorer for them with five goals. Sameer Hulais netted a brace, while Omar al Mamari, Marwan Khamis and Ibrahim al Mamari scored apiece to make it 10-0.

SEEB PREVAIL

In a key Group B clash on Wednesday night, 11-time champions Seeb prevailed over Dhofar 6-3 in a thrilling contest to keep hopes of a semifinal spot.

Dhofar, who suffered their second defeat in two matches, are out of contention.

Seeb will meet Al Nasr on Friday in a key tussle to decide both teams’ chances for a last-four entry.

Bausher are topping Group B with six points from two matches. Bausher had stunned the defending champions with a lone goal by Indian recruit Sukhjeet Singh earlier on Wednesday. They defeated Seeb in their opening match 4-2 on Tuesday.

Al Nasr and Seeb have three points each.