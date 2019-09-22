Sohar, Saham post second straight victories at OL

Muscat, Sept 22 – Sohar registered their second successive victory in the Omantel League after thrashing Mirbat 4-0 at the latter’s home in Salalah Sports Complex during the second round on Saturday. The win helped the Batinah club garner six points same as Saham. Sohar now have a two-point lead over their nearest rivals Al Nahda, Rustaq and Dhofar. Mohammed al Siyabi, Yaqoob Abdul Karim, Salim al Muqbali and Faisal al Buraiki netted for the winners while the hosts suffered as they played with 10 players after Mohammed Rabee was sent off in the 70th minute. Mirbat have now conceded seven goals from the first two rounds of the Oman’s top-tier league. In the first round, Rustaq blanked Mirbat 3-0.

FANJA EDGE SEEB

In the top clash of the week, Fanja edged Seeb 2-1 at the Seeb Stadium to secure their first points in the league while Seeb have one point. Seeb began the match with good attacks but former national player Mohammed al Ruzaiqi netted both goals for Fanja in the first half. Seeb registered a strong came back in the second half and reduced the gap as Younis al Mushafri struck the first goal for Seeb. Later, Eid al Farsi and his teammates missed many chances to score and Fanja managed to capture their first victory.

Saham secured a crucial win against Oman Club 2-1 in their home game at Sohar Sports Complex. Mohsin Jawher was the star of the match as he struck the all-important winner in the dying minutes. National player Mohsin Jawher put Saham ahead from the penalty spot. Oman Club’s Admir missed a golden chance to equalise as his penalty was saved by the Saham goalkeeper.

Arshad al Alawi succeeded after missing series of chances to score the equaliser for the visitors. Jawher’s good run from behind sealed the points for the hosts in the injury time. With this victory, Saham topped the league and Sohar are second on goal difference while Oman Club have three points.

AL ORUBA HOLD DHOFAR

Defending champions Dhofar and Al Oruba played out a goalless draw at the Sur Sports Complex. The Salalah giant’s kitty raised to four points while opponents Al Oruba snatched their first point in the league after their defeat against Sohar in the previous week.

In the other two games, Bahla were held to a goalless draw by Rustaq at their home ground in Ibri Sports Complex. After the result, Bahla board members sacked head coach Sameer al Jouwiyeli, who became the first coach to leave Omantel League after completion of the second week.

Al Suwaiq slumped to another defeat as Al Nahda prevailed 2-1 at the Rustaq Sports Complex. Suwaiq took the lead as Sezar scored the first goal. Al Nahda came back to the match with an equaliser from Esam al Barhi, who also struck the winner with four minutes to go. With the win, Al Nahda have four points while Al Suwaiq are at the bottom of the league table alongside Muscat

and Mirbat.