Sohar-Saham derby super clash at Omantel League

The derby of the Northern Batinah Governerate between Sohar and Saham will be the main fixture of the 11th week of Omantel League on Friday. The top domestic football competition will feature three more matches also on Friday as Mirbat will host Bahla at Salalah Youth Complex while the second placed Dhofar will take on Muscat at ROP Stadium in Wattayah. Al Rustaq will travel to Salalah to meet Al Nasr in the latter’s home match at Salalah Youth Complex.

Saham, who topped the league for previous rounds, dropped into fifth place after suffering continuous losses. Third-placed Sohar will look to come back to the winning ways after a draw in Muscat match and a defeat from Dhofar in the last two rounds. The match is expected to attract fans from both the teams. A victory is crucial as both teams have 17 points from 10 games.

Bahla are aiming for a second successive victory after a 3-1 win over Al Oruba in the last round. The Al Dakhiliyah club’s win in today’s match will give them 17 points and would secure a spot at the top half of the league table.

On the other hand, Mirbat are searching for their first victory to leave the danger zone as the team is positioned in the 13th place with three points only.

DHOFAR FACE MUSCAT

Salalah giants Dhofar will be in full shape after return of all the national team players to the club to face Muscat. The 11-time winners are aiming to reach the top of league table catch up with league leaders Seeb. A Dhofar win today will give them 21 points. Home-team Muscat will look to register fourth win in the league and get closer to the top teams.

Al Rustaq’s win against Saham 5-1 in the last round, will encourage the team to snatch the winning points against Al Nasr. The new head coach of Al Rusatq, Hamed al Azani, will aim for another impressive show in this round. A win will put Al Rustaq on 17 points. Meanwhile, Al Nasr players are aware that a win will put them on the top zone. They have 17 points from 10 games.

League leaders Seeb will take on Oman Club at Seeb Stadium on Saturday. Fanja will meet Al Nahdha at the same venue while Al Oruba will play against Al Suwaiq at Sur Sports Complex.