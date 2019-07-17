Sohar Port to plant 600 trees in greening project

In line with its principle of promoting and incorporating sustainable initiatives in the surrounding community, Sohar Port and Freezone recently entered into a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Sohar University and Qualies (the Organization for Quality and Innovation Strategies). The collaboration will see a tree planting initiative that will further the principle of ecological protection and management, alongside ensuring all the operations of SOHAR are in compliance with Oman’s sustainability objectives.

The signing ceremony took place on July 17 at the Sohar University, with Suwaid al Shemaisi, Executive Manager of Corporate Affairs representing the Port and Freezone. After the signing, the attendees were taken for a small tour through Sohar University’s greenhouse facility, where the trees will be nurtured.

Highlighting the importance of the environmental project, Suwaid al Shemaisi said, “At Sohar Port, we are always looking for ways to implement modern solutions that help maintain a healthy, safe and secure environment for the community and nature itself. We are extremely proud to be working alongside Sohar University and Qualies on this fruitful endeavour, which will play a critical role in safeguarding the natural resources at Sohar Port and creating a better future for generations to come.”

The greenhouse facility at Sohar University is a unique, comprehensive and self-sufficient project that is capable of producing several varieties of plants. It also harnesses state-of-the-art technologies to generate its own electricity and desalination processes through solar power. The seeds of native trees will be nurtured at the greenhouse by utilising hydroponic technologies. Upon reaching maturity, the budding florae will be transplanted to Sohar Port using Groasis Waterboxxes, which will stimulate plant growth in harsh environments.

