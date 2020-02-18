Sohar Port to add marine repair capabilities to hub

In line with its commitment to provide high-quality vessel services, Sohar Port has entered into an agreement with Albwardy Damen. The signing took place between Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port and Ibrahim bin Mohammed al Shidi, representing Albwardy Damen. The agreement will see the installation of a 40-foot workshop container at a service jetty in the Port and will be Albwardy Damen’s fourth operational location in the Middle East.

Commenting on the importance of the agreement, Mark Geilenkirchen said, “Albwardy Damen is one of the renowned shipbuilding and ship repair providers in the Middle East. Our partnership with them is truly a reflection of our efforts to provide all our clients with state-of-the-art and high-quality services. The new service will also be a valuable addition to our offerings here at Sohar, further enriching our offerings, to ensure that we continue on our path of growth and progress in the region.”

Albwardy Damen’s repair portfolio includes hull and deck steel repairs, hydro-blasting and painting works, GRE Piping repairs, engine overhaul, hydraulic and electric work. The upcoming workshop will be fitted out with relevant machinery and tools, including lathe, press, drilling and welding machines to offer easy and quick services for vessels calling at the Port. There will also be the presence of certified engineers, to meet requisite customer needs.

Mark Pearson, Operations Director of Albwardy Damen commented: “Vessels calling into Sohar will also be able to benefit from the underwater services that are provided by Albwardy Damen Diving, which has an extensive history in serving the marine industry since 1995. The workshop container is currently being fabricated and we look forward to delivering it to Sohar.”

