Sohar Port signs deal to set up cement facility in Suhar

Sohar Port and Freezone signed land lease agreement for the establishment of a cement block products facility on October 20. The agreement was signed by Dr Mohammed al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Sohar Port and Freezone and Salim Khalfan al Mamari, owner of the Wald Al-Qanas International (FZE) SPC.

Commenting on the importance of the new facility, Omar Mahmood al Mehrzi, CEO of Sohar Freezone — DCEO of Sohar Port said, “In our journey towards becoming a key logistics hub in the region, we continue our endeavours to attract potential businesses to Sohar. The investment made by Wald Al-Qanas International will witness the establishment of a project that is the first of its kind in the Freezone. Moreover, the by-products generated by other industries, such as the ferrochrome factories, can be used as feedstock for the new facility, thus reinforcing our principle of promoting downstream opportunities.”

The RO 25 million local project will cover an area of 20,000 m2 at Sohar Freezone. Apart from cement projects, the facility will also be used for the manufacture of white cement and other products. Additionally, it will see the export of products to the GCC and African markets.

Salim Khalfan al Maamari stated, “We are proud to be setting up at the Freezone and to be able to contribute to the cross-industry principle that is promoted at Sohar. Additionally, the unique upcoming new facility, will also play an important role in the creation of local job opportunities.”

