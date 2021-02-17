Sohar Port plans to construct new container terminal to handle mega vessels

Strong growth potential: Sohar Port, Hutchison Ports to jointly study expansion of maritime gateway

An agreement signed by Sohar Port and Freezone with Hutchison Ports Sohar envisions the expansion of Sohar Port, alongside plans for the construction of a new container terminal capable of handling a new generation of containerships. A joint study will be conducted by the two sides as part of the Development Agreement signed recently.

The study, set to commence this year, will assess the social, environmental, logistical, In-Country Value and economic impacts of any future expansion.

Moreover, it will provide a clear roadmap for future expansion to meet the needs of the growing local and regional economy.

Apart from enhancing the competitiveness of Sohar Port, at the regional and global levels, especially in containers and cargo handling, it will further contribute towards the generation of more local job opportunities.

Sohar Port is currently witnessing a growing occupancy rate and efforts should be enhanced to increase its capacity, to enable it to keep pace with future development.

The addition of new areas will increase the attractiveness of the Port and comprise the necessary infrastructure to attract important international shipping lines.

The successful implementation of the project is set to bring in sustainable economic and social benefits for the Sultanate as a whole, and in particular the Governorate of North Al Batinah.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint venture between Hutchison Ports, the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and a number of well-established Omani and overseas investors.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a modern container-handling facility capable of accommodating the latest generation of mega-vessels.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a member of Hutchison Ports, the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison).

In 2019, Hutchison Ports handled a combined throughput of 86.0 million TEU.