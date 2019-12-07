Sohar Port Container Terminal bolsters handling capabilities

MUSCAT, DEC 7 – Hutchison Ports Sohar, which operates the container terminal at Sohar Port, has taken delivery of two new Remote-Controlled Quay Cranes (RCQC) and six Remote-Controlled Hybrid Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RCHRTGC) — equipment that significantly bolsters its handling capabilities. Two more RCHRTGCs will be delivered by the end of 2019. The two state-of-the-art RCQCs have an outreach of 24 rows and are capable of handling the largest container vessels afloat in the world, similar to the previous four RCQCs in operations at the terminal since 2016. The remote operations of these cranes result in safe and comfortable operating environment for the operators with good visibility in day and night through optical cameras.

The RCHRTGCs which will be operated remotely from a centralised operations centre are a first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman and in the Middle East. Upon completion of the commissioning, the new equipment will be deployed for operations ensuring highest and efficient level of customer service in a safe manner. The new RCHRTGCs boast of features like, anti-collision automation system, target detection system, trolley surveillance system, gantry object detection, truck traffic safety led, auto stacking accuracy system and anti-truck lifting system. All these features ensure that the automated operations are faster, safer and more efficient.

Last week, Hutchison Ports Sohar was presented with Excellence in Port Management and Infrastructure award at the Lloyd’s List South Asia, Middle East & Africa Awards 2019 held at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai. The award was received by Anacin Kum, Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Ports Sohar. This award recognises Hutchison Ports Sohar’s highest standards of operational efficiency and customer service. The exceptional innovation, improved efficiency, profitability and investment by the terminal during the past year was demonstrated through a nomination entry.

In November, Hutchison Ports Sohar in coordination with Sohar Port and Freezone hosted interactive customer workshops in two cities of India — Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The sessions were aimed at widening the doors of import and export between Sohar-India and attract new investments into the Sohar Freezone.

Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar said: “We have always strived and invested in incorporating automation in its operations and are honoured to be recognized for these efforts. I thank the industry and Lloyds List for presenting us with Excellence in Port Management and Infrastructure award. This award is a symbol of team effort and the UNITY principles that we follow group wide which would not be possible without our people.” Highlighting the importance of the new cranes, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone said, “The addition of the new equipment will see enhanced services provided to container vessels, at the Hutchison terminal in Sohar Port and Free Zone.

It will also reinforce our efforts in fulfilling the objectives of the Logistics Strategy 2040, which aims to position Oman as one of the top ten logistics hubs in the world. We are proud of our strong bonds with Hutchison Ports Sohar and look forward to providing continued support, as it continues to grow and expand.” Apart from the equipment advancements, Hutchison Ports Sohar will roll out the Ubi app, a group initiative by Hutchison Ports by the end of 2019. Ubi is an app which will get the whole port in your pocket with the integration of the waterside, yard and land side operations. Ubi is powered by nGen, the group’s proprietary terminal management system.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint-venture between Hutchison Ports, the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, Steinweg of the Netherlands and a number of well-established Omani investors. Hutchison Ports Sohar is a modern container-handling facility capable of accommodating the latest generation of mega-vessels.