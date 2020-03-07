Sohar Port brings in $27 bn of investment to date

MUSCAT, MAR 7 – Sohar Port and Freezone witnessed considerable growth, seeing an average throughput of over 1 million tonnes of cargo per week over the course of 2019 and bringing in investments of RO 10.4 billion ($27 billion) to-date. Details about the port and free zone’s performance were shared at a business reception hosted by the port management last week. During 2019, dry bulk was valued at over 36 million tonnes, liquid bulk at over 15 million tonnes and break bulk over 1 million tonnes. Additionally, the number of vessels that were called into the port reached nearly 3,200 vessels, 900 of which were in the last quarter of the year.

Aside from capacity growth, it was announced that the Phase 1 expansion of Sohar Port South was complete and saw 50 hectares of land added to Port’s present capacity. Work is currently underway for Phase 2, which will see the addition of another 200 hectares to the Port area of 2,000 hectares. There are also plans in the pipeline for the expansion of Sohar Freezone, which in turn, will increase its capacity to bring in prospective investors.

Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port said, “We have seen incredible growth in 2019, with Sohar successfully attracting a majority of international industries to set up shop at the Port and Freezone. This, in turn, creates a positive impact by enhancing our contribution towards the Sultanate’s GDP, supporting the Government of Oman’s diversification objectives and simultaneously creating more job opportunities for the local community. We look forward to 2020, which will also see the completion of the Sohar Port South expansion. The land area has already been earmarked for global giants, such as Trescorp and Total, the latter of which aims to establish an LNG bunkering supply station for vessels at the Port, therefore attracting even more investments to Sohar Port and Freezone.”

Commenting on the growth in the Freezone, Omar Mahmood al Mahrizi, DCEO of Sohar Port and Freezone – CEO of the Freezone said, “Since its establishment, Sohar Port and Freezone has emerged as a global logistics and industrial hub and employs a young, capable and efficient workforce, while simultaneously investing in innovative solutions and developing strategies to meet the Sultanate’s national objectives. We seek to continue our commitment to align ourselves with Oman’s diversification and logistics strategies and attract foreign direct investment to drive further growth. This is also enriched by our unique offering of being the only port and free zone in the region that managed under a single entity. Therefore, we are able to provide potential customers with an array of integrated services under one roof.”

“With several new global investments, we are continuing to look for ways to develop a myriad of downstream opportunities, wherein one industry’s waste can be used as fuel for another industry. Other innovations include tapping into sustainable and eco-friendly energy resources to attract even more investments and industries into the region. Additionally, with our lower operating costs, energy-saving systems, easy land lease options, as well as our strategic location to key global markets, we host a distinctive competitive advantage. I look forward to our continued expansion and efforts to reach out to important countries, which will entice even more new businesses, resulting in significant growth in the years to come,” Omar added.

“Sohar Port and Freezone has a well-established mission and vision to establish itself as an important sustainable logistics hub in the region. Therefore, all our members are constantly focused on delivering excellent business services to our clients while continuing to enrich our relationship with the local community. We continue to keep ourselves abreast with the latest technology and developments to ensure maximum benefit not only to the organisation and the surrounding community but to also align ourselves with the Oman Vision 2040,” Mark concluded.

New agreements

2019 saw the groundbreaking of RFX Parks, Shell and Sanvira, alongside further expansions for Al Tamman Indsil, Matrix Prime and SV Pittie. New partnerships were also forged in the Freezone with Gulf Alloys and Metals and Madhav Surfaces. In an effort to tap into the Sultanate’s renewable energy potential, the partnership with Shell Oman foresees 600 hectares of land being utilised for Solar Photovoltaic (PV) projects. A pioneering project is expected to begin operations in the current year, with the aim of delivering a power supply capacity of 25 MW.

Gulf Alloys and Metals signed an agreement for the creation of a low carbon ferrochrome alloy production facility, capable of manufacturing of 10,000 MT per annum and is a part of the efforts of Sohar Port and Freezone to bring in new global investments. The agreement with Madhav is aimed at developing a quartz manufacturing plant to produce quartz slabs and other quartz products using chrome ore and calcined lime from the local market, to be exported to the USA and Europe.