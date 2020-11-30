Sohar Port and Oman Sail launch Sohar works programme

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 30

Sohar Port and Freezone, in collaboration with its tenants, kicked-off the Sohar Works Graduate Development Programme through Zoom.

Launched under the patronage of Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, the programme stems from the commitment of Sohar to support the development of a strong Omani workforce, provide relevant training and increase the generation of job opportunities. This initiative is organised together with the Ministry of Labour and will be managed by Oman Sail.

Commenting on the launch of Sohar Works, Omar Mahmood al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone — DCEO of Sohar Port, said, “At Sohar, we strive to play our part in contributing towards the efforts of the Omani government to generate job opportunities for the youth, in line with the objectives of the Oman Vision 2040. With the support of our tenants, this initiative will enable us to create an interactive business environment by providing the youth in the local community with a first-hand experience at our complex.

Additionally, they can also develop the required skills and enhance their knowledge, which will be viable for their careers in the future.”

The ‘Sohar Works’ programme has been structured to combine the efforts of relevant employment entities and Sohar Port and Freezone tenants, to create the foundation of enabling the national workforce to fill job vacancies in the respective companies. The graduates will be a part of a one-year comprehensive development programme conducted in three stages, comprising of seven weeks of behavioural competency development with Zimam, five weeks of technical training with the International Maritime College Oman (IMCO) and 40 weeks of on-the-job training with the above-mentioned companies.

