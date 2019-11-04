Sohar Port and Freezone contributes 4.8 per cent of the Sultanate’s GDP

Sohar Port and Freezone celebrated its 15th Anniversary in a glittering ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat on Monday, November 4, 2019. The event was conducted under the auspices of Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, alongside the presence of a number of ministers, dignitaries, partners and members of the Sohar Port and Freezone management.

Commenting on the event, Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Futaisi said, “15 years since the inception of Sohar Port and Freezone, we are proud to have established a world-class port on the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman to serve the region and the world. Sohar Port has become a pivotal part of the logistics sector in the Sultanate and a major import and export hub for both Oman and the regional countries. The port itself is a success story, with regard to several aspects. This especially includes its achievement of attracting large vessels and international investors, accommodating a variety of industries and handling a diverse range and size of general cargos, containers and other goods.”

Cargo throughput at the logistics gateway has grown year on year reaching 61 million tonnes and the Port now handles over 3,400 vessels per year. 62 per cent of Oman’s total imports entered through Sohar in 2017, alongside 42 per cent of the country’s exported volumes. In the same year, Sohar Port and Freezone also contributed to 4.8 per cent of Oman’s total GDP. The Port and Freezone is also a trailblazer for job creation. Sohar Port and Freezone has created 10,836 direct job opportunities, with the combined value for both direct and indirect employment amounting to 1.1 per cent of the total number of workers in Oman, which has generated a combined added value of 1.3 billion in 2018.

Dr Mohammed Nasser al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Sohar Port and Freezone said, “Sohar Port has created a remarkable footprint and made its presence recognised, both in the region and globally. We are also proud to be ranked as one of the fastest-growing port and free zones in the world, with investments exceeding RO 10 billion. With our strategic geographical location, providing us access to global markets with an outreach of over 2 billion people, Sohar Port has played a vital role in line with the national Logistics Strategy 2040.”

In addition to celebrating the people and achievements, the 15th Anniversary Sohar Port and Freezone Book also highlighted key statistics about its contribution to Oman over the last 15 years. Mark Geilenkirchen said, “Sohar Port and Freezone has always aimed to expand and reach out to important markets and reinforce relationships with investors from across the globe. Our well-established mission and vision have helped all of the members of the Sohar Port family remain focused on delivering business excellence to clients, growing bonds of friendship with the local community and increasing our contribution to the diversification goals for our national economy. With several projects in the pipeline, we continue to grow and continually adapt, keeping ourselves updated with the latest developments and technologies. At Sohar Port and Freezone, we also strive to implement innovative solutions that prove beneficial not only to the organisation but also to the surrounding community.”

“Over the past 15 years, Sohar Port and Freezone has emerged as a global logistics and industrial hub. Looking ahead, we continue to align ourselves with Oman’s diversification and logistics strategies, attract foreign direct investment and increase employment and SME opportunities in Suhar. We are confident that by employing a young and capable workforce, while simultaneously investing in innovative solutions, we will be able to achieve our strategic objectives,” Omar Mahmood al Mehrzi, DCEO of Sohar Port and Freezone — CEO of the Freezone concluded.

