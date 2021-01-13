Sohar International’s Viewpoints to feature renowned scientist

MUSCAT: Sohar International is hosting the 5th virtual edition of its popular Chairman’s forum, Viewpoints, on Sunday, January 17, 2021 starting at 7:30 pm, on the bank’s official YouTube channel.

Chaired by Mohammed Mahfoudh al Ardhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sohar International, the latest edition of Viewpoints titled, “The Future of Science & Technology”, will host guest speaker, Dr Robbert Dijkgraaf, the Director and Leon Levy Professor at Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton (New Jersey), USA — one of the world’s foremost centers for curiosity-driven basic research.

Al Ardhi said, “In its endeavour to encourage and inspire Omani youth and aspiring entrepreneurs by exposing them to global ideas and personalities, Viewpoints reflects on the need for futuristic concepts and their local adaptability.

The subject of the upcoming session justifies this line of thought. We aim to deep dive into finding newer meanings of the imminent use of science and technology, especially in a new digitised, virtual world.

I also believe that the role our citizens will play in this regard, to make the Sultanate future ready, is critical. The youth, including students and entrepreneurs, must understand the significance of their contribution to make a positive impact on the society and the nation at large.”

