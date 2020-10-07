Sohar International’s CEO named CEO of the Year

MUSCAT: In recognition of his exceptional leadership in taking Sohar International to greater heights and setting new benchmarks in banking & finance excellence, Ahmed al Musallami (pictured), Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International won the top honour at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2020 receiving the ‘CEO of the Year – Banking’ Award. This award comes as a true testament to the resilient growth strategy that has been set in full gear with an exemplary leadership style enabling the bank to reach new heights and continue to redefine banking.

The award was presented to Ahmed al Musallami, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International at the prestigious Oman Banking & Finance Awards (powered by OER) by the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, HE Tahir al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman, in a ceremony held at Hotel Sheraton Oman .

Mohammed Mahfoudh Al Ardhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sohar International on the bank’s CEO’s recognition, he said, “Sohar International continues to be steered by a team of leaders that are highly capable with extensive knowledge and come from different backgrounds.

With a pool of extremely talented and skilled individuals, harnessing such powers truly requires a leader that can inspire and drive change to build a culture of innovation in the bank, which is today apparent in Sohar International’s benchmark services that define modern banking and financial excellence.

