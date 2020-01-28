Sohar International launches Sohar I Prize Scheme 2020 with total prize value of over RO 2 million

MUSCAT: In line with its commitment to encourage the habit of saving in Oman and create more value for customers, Sohar International recently announced the launch of Sohar | Prize Scheme for the year 2020 under the theme ‘Save More, Win More’. Launched at a press conference held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at ‘W’ Hotel Muscat, the new scheme has been designed with an underlying philosophy of ‘Save More, Win More’ and has been curated with the fundamental purpose of helping customers ‘win’ by instilling a prudent saving culture and rewarding them for that.

The 2020 Prize scheme has been revamped and redesigned to include more draws, more winners, open to a wider audience, and consists of branch guaranteed draws. In addition to the Weekly, monthly, half yearly, and year-end draws, the scheme provides customers with new prize categories of Monthly Branch Draws; Monthly Youth Draws, and Monthly Salary Draws for General and Sohar First Customer base. With increased categories, number of prizes, and frequency of draws, all customer base within the bank have increased probability of winning and being rewarded for their prudent savings.

The Press Conference to introduce the new scheme started with an opening note from the bank followed by a moment of silence in respect of the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said – may Allah rest his soul in eternal peace. Khalil bin Salim al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International then gave a short speech on the bank and the retail division in particular leading up to the draws to conclude the Prize Scheme for year 2019. Post the draws, the announcement of the four lucky winners were made followed by the introduction of the new 2020 Prize Scheme. The event concluded with a Q&A session with the press representatives.

Highlighting the importance of instilling a habit of savings within the community and nation at large, Khalil al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer said, “With our periodically running Prize Schemes, we cannot stress enough on the importance of keeping healthy saving habits. Sohar International has been at the forefront in advocating the benefits of prudent saving habits which can help people realise their dreams and aspirations.”

He added “With the launching of Sohar I Prize Scheme 2020, we intend to further encourage our customers on their savings journey by providing them with more rewarding opportunities to transform their lives and help them ‘win’. The new scheme has now been incorporated with even higher prize value and more categories thus providing our customers increased chances of winning by following the philosophy of ‘Save More, Win More’.”

The year 2020 Scheme has been split under 8 major categories and rewards all customer base. Under the weekly draws, a total of RO 5,500 will be given away each week to five customers from the general segment winning RO 1,000 each, while another five Minor customers will be winning RO 100 each. Eligibility to these weekly draws requires a minimum monthly average balance of RO 100.

Furthermore, the Monthly Draws totalling RO 100,000 will be distributed among two segments of customers, the General segment and Wealth Management segment, with two customers from each segment receiving RO 25,000 each.

