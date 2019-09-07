Sohar Aluminium trains 31 Omanis in partnership with NTF

MUSCAT, SEPT 7 – Sohar Aluminium (SA) held a graduation ceremony for 31 Omani nationals who underwent a training programme at SA’s Sohar Industrial Training Institute (SITI), which is accredited by the Ministry of Manpower as a Technical Training Institute. The graduation ceremony was held at Crowne Plaza, Suhar and attended by the management teams of Sohar Aluminium, Moon Iron and Steel Company, members from the National Training Fund (NTF) and officials from the Ministry of Manpower.

During the ceremony, Ahmed al Kharusi, General Manager Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, gave a speech during which he said, “Having gained certification from the Ministry of Manpower under the name of Sohar Industrial Training Institute, Sohar Aluminium is able to contribute to spreading the benefits of its facilities in the form of training services to neighbouring Companies and support those Companies in their Omanisation efforts’’. He wished the graduates success as they embark on their careers. The trainees were presented with certificates issued by SITI.

The training was delivered following an agreement between SITI and the National Training Fund (NTF). SITI trained 31 Omani Diploma graduates in two different disciplines, Electrical & Mechanical for a period of 10 months. The main aim of this programme was to provide the necessary knowledge and skills to the trainees to fill the gaps between their academic studies and the industrial environment. This will in turn increase their employability and leads to increase in Omanisation in different fields in the labour market.

The course included English Language, Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), and technical aspects which provided the required skills and competencies for the trainees. With the completion of the training, the candidates have joined Moon Iron and Steel Company (MISCO) starting their careers as Technicians. This training programme is the second successful collaboration between SITI and NTF following the first program which delivered training to Triangle Engineering Company for 25 Omani candidates in 3 disciplines, Operation, Scaffolding and Welding & Fabrication.

