Sohar Aluminium signs MoU with children’s charity

MUSCAT, MARCH 27

Sohar Aluminium and the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Disability signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fund the establishment of a Hydrotherapic Swimming Pool at the new building of the Association.

The MoU was signed during a brief ceremony that was held in the Ministry of Social Development, under the auspices of Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmed al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, and in the presence of Sabah bint Mohammed al Bahlaniyah, Member of the State Council and CEO of the Association, Engineer Said bin Mohammed al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium, and representatives of the Company and the Association.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Mohammad al Kharusi, General Manager of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at Sohar Aluminium, and Engineer Rahmah bint Hamed al Musharfiyah, Chairwoman of the Association.

As per the agreement, Sohar Aluminium will fund the establishment of the Hydrotherapic Swimming Pool that is specially designed for treating and training children with disabilities. The project will facilitate the services provided to these children especially in terms of physiotherapy and development of body functions, as well as activities that aim at social and psychological development.