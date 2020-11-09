Sohar Aluminium donates medical equipment to Ibri Hospital

MUSCAT, NOV 9 – Ibri Hospital and Sohar Aluminium recently celebrated the installation of new medical equipment that was funded by the company as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility commitments.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Kharusi, Sohar Aluminium’s General Manager of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, said: “We are very pleased for taking this step which comes in line with several previous initiatives through which we supported the health sector especially during these difficult time.

We stand committed to playing our role as a leading local company in the field of Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR). We have always prioritised health and education as two of the main focus areas of our CSR framework.”

Dr Nasser bin Abdullah al Shekaili, Manager of Ibri Hospital said: “Undoubtedly, these devices will have a great impact on enriching the quality of the services provided by the hospital, that serves about 250,000 people from Al Dhahirah Governorate. The devices will serve several departments such as the Accident and Emergency Department, the Otolaryngology Department, the Dental and Maxillofacial Department, and the Gynaecology Department, in addition to the Cardio and Respiratory Clinics.”

The devices include Portable Ultrasound Scan Machine and Colour Doppler, Dental OMFS Instruments, ENT Video Endoscopy System, IOVAS- Intraosseous System, and Sleep Apnea Screening Device, among others.

