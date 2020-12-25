Social protection system to mitigate fiscal plan impacts

MUSCAT: The National Financial Balance Programme, launched in September 2019 with the aim of addressing Oman’s widening fiscal deficit and achieving financial sustainability, will be accompanied by a social protection system, said Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking on Oman TV on Thursday evening, along with Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and Dr Mansour bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), he pointed out that the aggregate deficit currently totals around $20 billion which, along with record debt levels and low credit ratings, will cause severe fiscal challenges for the country that cannot be tackled through conventional means. Hence, the importance of a Fiscal Balance Programme, he noted.

The Medium Term Fiscal Plan for the 2020-2024 timeframe will help reduce government expenditure by around RO 13 billion over this period, but any knock-on effects on low-income families will be alleviated by the social protection system built into the plan, he said.

Economically weaker sections of the national population will continue to benefit from electricity subsidies, zero VAT duty on more than 94 types of foodstuff and commodities, and other social protections.

Commenting on measures adopted by the government to slash its spending, Al Jashmi said the allocations to various ministries and government departments had been cut by as much as 30 per cent since 2015 with a further 5 per cent deduction planned over the next five years. The ministries are required to reduce their expenditures by prioritising procurements of strategic improvements, improving efficiency and productivity, and enhancing individual and institutional performance.

Part of the huge debt burden accumulated by the government stems from the sharp increase in expenditure during 2011-2013. It was less than RO 8 billion in 2011, but climbed sharply to RO 15.2 billion four years later following an uptick in social and economic spending. Then began a period of low oil prices in 2014, which was aggravated this year by the pandemic. Abound 20 per cent of the deficit was financed through withdrawals from reserves and 80 per cent through debt — mainly external borrowing, which was relatively easy because of the low debt ratio, good credit ratings and strong reserves. But in the ensuing years, debt levels have climbed to unsustainable levels.

Still, Oman’s credentials as a politically stable country makes it attractive for investment, he said. Following the unveiling of the Fiscal Balance Plan, the performance of Omani bonds in the secondary market has improved.

Dr Al Saqri, Minister of Economy, said the Fiscal Balance Plan is designed to mitigate the effects of the financial crisis and spur economy recovery, employment creation and FDI inflows into the Sultanate. It also seeks to accelerate Oman’s economic diversification and support the roles of the public and private sectors in economic growth. Oman Vision 2040 emphasises the need to continue to allocate financial resources for education, training and rehabilitation of human resources despite the volatility in oil prices and the decline in government spending, he said.

Significantly, about 40 per cent of the government’s total spend is earmarked for education, health and other social services, he stated.

Dr Mansour al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), said the Authority is responsible for implementing government policies and establishing regulatory frameworks that facilitate the implementation of any policy taken by the government and then start working through licensed companies to provide services to citizens.

He added that the Authority is reviewing all corporate investments and operating costs and checking expenses to ensure that these investments help achieve government policy and the objectives set for the sector and provide quality services.

The Authority has undertaken a number of initiatives that will reduce the cost of electricity to the citizen, the most important of which is the generation of power in homes through solar panels and this initiative will help reduce the electricity bill from 15 to 20 per cent.

He pointed out that the application of new tariffs and subsidies will start gradually from next month and will be reclassified and the tariff structure will be adopted as part of the initiative to redirect support to the electricity and water sectors. — ONA

