Social Media to make its mark in Al Mouj Muscat Marathon

The organisers of the Muscat Marathon have taken a different approach to taking the event to a younger audience this year, by inviting a number of key current social media ‘influencers’ to take part in the upcoming event.

Among the first to accept was Mohammed al Araimi, or ‘Malizy,’ who attracts a staggering half a million, or 535,600 to be exact, followers on Instagram. A regional phenomenon, he appears to have captured the hearts of the Omani youth with his zany approach to his generation’s social issues, and his ability to laugh, and be laughed at. Araimi will take part in the 5 km event on Saturday.

Also competing in the same event will be Waheed al Balushi, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and traveller, with a still significant 102,000 followers. Mohammed al Noufli, and Mohammed al Thihli will also run in the 5 km event.

Oliver Allan takes a different option, running in the 10 km event, and is a student affairs administrator with a finger, therefore, on the pulse of the youth of Oman. An Arabic speaking English expatriate, Allan taps into a hitherto rarely explored social media environment and has a burgeoning 70,000 Instagram followers. His page says he “embraces the local culture and has a passion for educating the rest of the world about the beauty of Oman’’.

It will be interesting to note the different ways in which the influencers can take the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2020 to their followers, and which format is the most popular.

Innovation and developing quirky presentation formats is what has driven social media to the stage where it is significantly influencing trends, fashions and behaviours and there will be as much interest in the sector’s interpretation and presentation of the events, as

in the influencer’s performances on the road.

Related