Social media platform is key to connecting with customers

The emerging opportunities for Omani businesses in international markets are immense. To help existing and potential Omani exporters, as well as the wider business community, take advantage of everything the international market has to offer, Ithraa has organised Oman Export Week 2019 (OEW19). The event opens today, October 27, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre and runs until Thursday, October 31.

Today, we catch up with Founder of London-based Creative Nerds and OEW19 workshop presenter Dirujan Sabesan (pictured).

So, in no more than 30 seconds, tell us your elevator pitch. Who are you and what do you do?

My name’s Dirujan Sabesan and founder of a London-based digital marketing collective called Creative Nerds. We work with brands to develop online digital strategies with a core focus on Social Media. We provide multi-layer support to introduce project efficiency and creative direction with a social-first approach.

A lot of small business don’t have time for social media or think it’s unimportant. How do you address these criticisms and what’s the best way to develop a social media strategy that can be both actionable and provide a return?

Previously, businesses invested heavily in traditional marketing, however, as the shift in consumer buying habits have become so focused on digital purchases because of the convenience and time saving aspect – you either move with the times or get left behind. On UK high streets shops are taking a hit as more and more consumers buy from the online giants and smaller boutique shops. If you’re unable to build a conversation that establishes a tone of voice between your brand and your consumer you fail to build authentic relationships. Social media is a process of building a community, retaining customers and turning them into loyal fans.

Which would be your social media platform of choice if you could only choose one and why?

Instagram at the moment, it has one of the most engaged platforms out there and is constantly growing, introducing more consumer focused features. Visual storytelling is the key.

Which social platform do you think is the most under-rated and under-used by businesses?

Tik Tok — it’s becoming a fast growing platform, some brands are starting to use it and tap into the hidden market there but not to their full advantage. Video is key these days, without it you’re just a static image with no emotion, no voice and no compelling power.

What would you say is the most important thing to consider when using social media for your business?

Establishing a tone of voice — having a personality and humanising your brand. Make people feel like they want to follow you and engage with your content and create a conversation, it can’t always be sales, sales, sales.

Would you agree that social media isn’t about making an instant return on investment but about building a brand.

You can’t always measure your ROI on social, in some instances it’s never there to serve that purpose — what you’re doing is building brand equity, you can’t put a price on credibility and authenticity.

What do you find most frustrating about the way businesses behave on social media?

They play the numbers game. It’s not about who has the most followers. What’s the use of having 100,000 people visit your store but none of them buy or talk about your brand?

Why do some things go viral on social media when others don’t?

Timing, relevance and creativity — some of these add to the chance of things going viral, but you just never know. Content on social media goes viral simply due to the genuine likability of what’s being shown or the fact the right person at the right time has seen it and decided to re-share, like or repost it. You never know till you give it a go.

How can a small Omani business build an authentic voice and add value on social media when there’s so much noise out there?

Be disruptive, make yourself unique, have a strategy and content well before you start posting. Question what your objectives are, invest in some advertising on social, find brand ambassadors to represent you and drive their existing followings to your page.

Related