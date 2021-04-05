Social media influencer is 49th victim of Taiwan derailment

TAIPEI: A male social media influencer was identified on Monday as the 49th victim of a fatal train accident which killed at least 50 people in eastern Taiwan last week, state-run media reported.

Prosecutor Yu Hsiu-duan in Hualien said that the identification was based on DNA profiling, the official Central News Agency said Monday.

The derailment in Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan, involved a maintenance truck which slid from a slope near a construction site above the tracks, according to the Taiwan Railways Administration.

The front of an eight-carriage train with nearly 500 people on board travelling from Taipei to eastern Taitung County hit the vehicles hortly before entering a tunnel.

The newly-identified victim, named as Wu Hsiang-chen, was on the way to a competition held by Taitung County Government for social media influencers to promote the scenic east coast, local media reported.

He reportedly won the competition and was on his way to meet local government officials.

Transportation and Communications Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Monday in Hualien that he would certainly shoulder political responsibility, hinting that he might resign when everything has been dealt with.

“It will be a long road for family of the victims and the injured. We will be with them’’, Lin told reporters, adding that the ministry will address issues including compensation and medical bills.

The accident left more than 200 injured.

A construction site manager believed to have failed to engage the maintenance truck’s brake properly was taken into custody by court order late on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese rescuers were trying on Monday to retrieve the last body of a passenger from wreckage of a deadly train crash last week. Fifty people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front end to crumple. It was the island’s worst rail accident in seven decades.

The truck had slid down a sloping road from a building site onto the tracks just outside a tunnel. Officials suspect the truck’s brakes were not properly applied and are investigating the manager of the site.

Hualien’s fire department said that the remaining body was trapped under a 15-tonne train bogie. It did not provide details on the identity of the passenger.

“The rescue is difficult, and we are currently discussing how to overcome these difficulties, so the time it takes may be delayed’’, the department said.

Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung said late on Sunday that he took responsibility for the accident and would step down once initial rescue and recovery work was complete. — dpa/Reuters