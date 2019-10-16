Social media a tool to challenge status quo

Omani social media stars Samah al Rawahi (pictured left) and Karima Farid do not just create a platform for themselves, but collaborate and support to help others grow.

Ask Samah al Rawahi, channels and social media adviser working at PDO, how is it to be a woman in 2019 and what does she think are the challenges for women if any. “We are the definition of what it means to push the boundaries of success and become forces of positive change. We need to continue to lift each other up and inspire one another to be better than we were yesterday. It’s important that we don’t let society, or the world define us, instead we should define it ourselves, set goals and work towards achieving them…Women are driving the social media revolution by using these platforms to shed light on social issues and sharing their perspectives and stories to their audiences.”

With the popularity of social media, can it be a tool to empower women bearing in mind many women shy away from having an account even? Samah replied, “Women can seize the opportunity to use social media as a means to challenge the status quo and assist in giving them a chance to shape society. Having equal representations of both genders in the digital space will drive discussions to include a wide diversity of perspectives.”

These are Samah’s guidelines to keep in mind while exploring the social media. “Be authentic and let your personality shine through your brand/business. Build a connection with your followers by putting a little bit of yourself out there. Your followers will appreciate the connection you’re trying to make.”

A columnist and a road safety advocate Karima Farid, who works as media relations adviser at PDO, utilises social media to promote talent and SMEs, and supports them as business consultant and a talent coach.

Ask her how is it to be a woman on the move and this is what she has to say, “To be a woman on the move means you have the advantage to spread awareness, inspire and empower other women too within your own circle or beyond. This means that you can share your experience and passion to every extent positively.

To the question whether she ever has conflicting thoughts on the traditional role of a woman and the woman of today Karima said, “Each role has its challenges and being traditional or modern — the present day woman has all in it. She can be traditional in appearance and yet be modern by heart and mind.”

She says Omani Women’s Day is special because it’s dedicated to the women of Oman. I believe that there is always a chance and opportunity whether your idea or project requires support; today it can surely and somehow be implemented. As an Omani woman, I would like to say this. Please collaborate, because collaboration is key and do reach out if you are looking for ideas on how to do so.”

