Social events, conferences banned in hotels, tourist establishments

Muscat: As per the Supreme Committee on Covid’s decision on Wednesday, hotel and tourist establishments are banned from holding social events of any kind, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said.

SC also suspended the holding of international events, activities, and conferences in the Sultanate.

It is also prohibited to hold local activities of public nature and exhibitions of various kinds until further notice.

The Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Youth also banned sports activities and exhibitions of all kinds under further notice.

Sports federations are required to take into account the previously issued medical protocol.

