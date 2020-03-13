Social distancing is key to fighting COVID-19

The declaration of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic by World Health Organization acknowledges the rapid spread of new disease around the world and death of thousands. By the time of last count, there were 118,000 cases of Covid-19 in 114 countries.

In the twentieth century, the world the witnessed three influenza pandemics; the Spanish flu in 1918, the Asian flu in 1957-1958 and the Hong Kong flu pandemic in 1968. Together they infected millions and claimed their lives. In 2009, a new flu strain called (H1N1), referred to as swine flu, spread around the world.

Most importantly, upgrading the virus infection does not change anything as the world has been advised in the past few weeks to prepare for a potential pandemic, which we hope will be taken seriously by all countries. I can say that the Oman’s Ministry of Health from the first day of announcing the spread of the virus is working hard to stop its spread in the country. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik set up a supreme committee to tackle the epidemic, and the committee recently came out with recommendations and measures that would mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Since the consensus and people can be contagious and asymptomatic, without knowing who is spreading the disease, I do urge the public for social distancing and avoid mass gathering. For instance, if there is a case you were exposed to. It will be advisable to isolate yourself instead of thinking that I am not sick yet, so I will go off and live normal life. Because in those three days before you get sick you can start infecting others!

I believe that public awareness is critical. The people should follow health authority’s advice as early measures will help in reducing the burden and pressure on the health care system, particularly hospitals.

At the end, everyone should implement infection control guidelines and seek information and updates from the Ministry of Health. One should not panic in facing Covid-19. Scientists and drug companies are racing to develop a vaccine to take on Covid-19. Let us hope that that their efforts would come to fruition and the virus transmission will be contained.

The author is a medical innovator and educator. His email is dryusufalmulla@gmail.com

