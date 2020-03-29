Social distancing is a life saving step

Muscat: As the Sultanate is confronting a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the government focus, along with several other measures, has shifted to social distancing.

Circulars being issued by different ministries are reflective of the need to “keep distance from other individuals in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on”.

Although slow, yet steadily both citizens and expatriates are coming to terms with the orders to avoid crowding at market and other places.

“All of us need to understand that the situation is really, really serious. We need to keep social distancing as it is required not just getting infected but not to infect others”, said Hamed al Sinawi, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital.

He said that the advice is difficult to follow as our culture does not allow us to keep away from each other. Greeting in our culture is expressed through physical interaction.

”It’s life-saving – not necessarily for you alone, but for everyone in the community. So social distancing is currently the most important step with which we can control the spread of the pandemic. We need social distancing across the country, and we need to keep it in place”, added Dr Ahmed.

Oman’s Supreme Committee that deals with COVID-19 emphasized that it is important for everyone to practice social distancing and minimize contact with people, including home gatherings, to help reducing the ability of the virus to spread in the population.

According to Government Communications Centre (GCC), social distancing is a sort of behavioural change by adopting some actions that reduce communication and contact with others.

Dr Ahmed said that though there has not been any evidence of community transmission in the Sultanate, “all of us should make it an obligation that we keep a two-metre distance from others, try maximum to stay at home and do not get into crowded places”.

Echoing the same suggestions Dr Basheer Alikaprampil, Specialist, Internal Medicine at Bader al Samaa Hospital said that social distancing is currently the most important factor that will help control the COVID-19 outbreak.

“But it should not be considered just as a physical distancing or avoiding close contact with other individuals, it should be practiced as a way to getting not infected and not passing the infection on to others as well”, he said.

Social distancing can also effectively extend to environmental precautions such as disinfecting often-touched surfaces that may pass on the virus, he said.

Dr Basheer advised that any person with symptoms even of an ordinary flu should consult medical experts and keep away from others.

“Everyone should stay at home except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping or to seek medical care, or to perform work for essential duties including public services etc”, he said.