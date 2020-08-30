Main 

Social Development Minister visits South ,North Al Sharqiyah governorates

Sur: Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, visited on Sunday the headquarters of the General Directorate of Social Development for the Governorates of South and North A’Sharqiya.

The Minister also visited Departments of Social Development in the wilayats of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. She was briefed on the system of social programs and services presented by these institutions.

The Minister also visited Al Wafa Rehabilitation Centres for Disabled Children in the Wilayat of Sur. She was briefed on the cases served by the centre and its efforts to follow up on other cases that receive home care. –ONA

