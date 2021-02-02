Social Development Minister receives UNICEF Regional Director

Muscat: Laila Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development on Tuesday received Ted Chaiban, Regional Director of the UNICEF in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

The meeting touched on the document of the unified procedures of operation and the executive plan to re-open nurseries. It also reviewed forming teams of monitoring, follow up and evaluation in different governorates of the Sultanate to ensure the commitment of nurseries to the precautionary and preventive measures.

The Minister of Social Development stressed the existing cooperation between the Ministry of Social Development and the UNICEF in various fields particularly the childhood sector in the Sultanate.

The UNICEF Regional Director praised the Sultanate’s experience in institutions of bringing up children “Nurseries Role” in terms of the operational procedures adopted after the decision to re-open them during Covid-19 pandemic for the health and safety of children and staff.

The meeting was attended by Lana al Wreikat, UNICEF Representative to the Sultanate. –ONA

