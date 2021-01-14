Main 

Social development minister receives Iraqi migration, displaced minister

Muscat: Laila Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development received here on Thursday Ivan Faeq Jabro, Minister of Migration and Displaced of the Republic of Iraq.

The two sides reviewed means of promoting the joint cooperation, particularly in the fields of research and studies that would serve social programmes and services for the two sides.

The Iraqi guest praised the modern renaissance, prosperity, progress and security enjoyed by the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Traik. –ONA

