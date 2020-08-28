Main 

Social development announces hotline to report domestic violence

The Ministry of Social Development has said that the hotline to report domestic violence in Oman is 1100.

The Ministry added that it is currently working on improving the service to achieve the satisfaction of all its beneficiaries.

