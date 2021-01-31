Soccer and cricket not allowed under new regulations

Muscat: There has been a buzz during the weekend about the new regulations that have come into effect since last week’s Supreme Committee’s meeting.

Weekend also sees sports enthusiasts play outdoor soccer and cricket in groups. This is now not allowed under the Covid-19 protocol.

While the rule on wearing facial masks in public areas remained in place since the beginning of the pandemic there had been relaxation on social gatherings with fewer members and workplaces were back to full strength.

Clarifying on certain points Major Mohammed al Hashami, Royal Oman Police, said, “As per the Supreme Committee directives there is a total ban on social gatherings in public places. If there was a limit of members allowed now it is a total ban. Training courses have been stopped. What are also in place in addition to direct teaching are events as well as group activities such as sports.” Sports such as football and cricket would fall under this category. Parents have been also concerned about children playing outdoors.

“Children playing as of now is considered ok as long as they wear a mask and maintain distance,” said Major Al Hashami. When it comes to visiting families he pointed out that while the visit is understandable gathering in large numbers would still be breaking the current protocol and all members should be cautious about the new strain of the virus.

Related